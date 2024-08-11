Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Police arrest climber who tried to scale Eiffel Tower on last day of Paris Olympics

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – A climber scaled the north face of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Sunday, the last day of the Olympics, before he was intercepted by police mid-way up, police said.

“At 2.45 pm, an individual was seen climbing the Eiffel Tower. The police immediately intervened and arrested the individual,” a police spokesman said.

Videos posted on social media showed the bare-chested climber skirting the Olympic rings as he made his way up without ropes. In one, the grinning climber can be heard saying to bystanders “bloody warm, innit?” as he is escorted off the viewing platform by police.

The tower operator did not respond to a request for comment.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
39 Likes
27 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR