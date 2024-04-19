Police cordon off Iran consulate in Paris where man threatens to blow himself up – French media

1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) -French police cordoned off the Iranian consulate in Paris on Friday, where a man was threatening to blow himself up, Europe 1 radio and BFM TV.

Police said they were on the scene and have asked the public to avoid the area.

Service was interrupted on a nearby metro line for security reasons, the RATP metro company said.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten, Ingrid Melander, Ros Russell)