Police officer charged over woman’s death in UK royal motorcade incident

LONDON (Reuters) – British prosecutors said they had authorised a charge against a police motorcyclist for causing a woman’s death by dangerous driving after she sustained severe internal injuries after being hit by a motorcade carrying Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Helen Holland, 81, died in May last year after the incident in west London, and the Crown Prosecution Service said on Friday it would bring charges after a police review.

“Following a review of the evidence provided by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), we have authorised a charge of causing death by careless driving against Metropolitan Police officer Christopher Harrison, 67,” said Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the CPS Special Crime Division.

At the time of the incident Buckingham Palace said that Sophie, the wife of King Charles’ youngest brother Prince Edward, would privately get in touch with Holland’s family.