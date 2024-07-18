Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Police probing whether car deliberately rammed Paris cafe terrace

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – French criminal police are investigating whether a man who rammed a car into the terrace of a cafe in Olympic host city Paris did so deliberately, the city’s prosecutor’s office said on Thursday.

One person was killed and six were injured in the incident, which occurred in northern Paris late on Wednesday, days before the start of the Olympic Games in the French capital on July 26.

The driver was arrested and on Thursday morning underwent a psychiatric examination, the prosecutor’s office said. The investigation has been requalified as one into “murder and attempted murder” instead of manslaughter, it added.

Police had initially suggested there was a passenger in the car who had tested positive for drugs and alcohol but the prosecutor’s office said on Thursday there had been no passenger.

France is on its highest state of security alert ahead of the Paris Olympics.

A soldier was stabbed and wounded by a man armed with a knife at a railway station in Paris on July 15 while French security services on Wednesday arrested an far-right sympathiser in eastern France on suspicion of plotting attacks to take place during the Olympics.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
61 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
37 Likes
34 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR