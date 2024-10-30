Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Police summon Aviva India CEO in discrimination case, company denies allegations

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
3 minutes

By Arpan Chaturvedi and Aditya Kalra

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian police have summoned Asit Rath, the chief executive of British insurer Aviva in the country, as part of an inquiry into a former employee’s accusations of religious discrimination at work, documents seen by Reuters showed.

The investigation, in the northern city of Faridkot in Punjab is the latest headache for the company, which faces scrutiny by tax authorities, who accuse it of making illegal payments to insurance brokers, accusations it has denied.

Saturday’s summons, seen by Reuters, asked Rath and another Aviva official to appear before the police in Punjab as part of the inquiry, advising, “It should be considered very important”. It was not immediately clear if the executives had done so.

In a statement to Reuters, Aviva denied the discrimination accusations as being “factually incorrect”.

The matter stems from a complaint to police by a former employee, Gurbir Singh, a Sikh who accused company executives of subjecting him to discrimination and derogatory comments because of his religion, police records show.

Rath, who is an Indian insurance industry veteran based at Aviva’s office in Gurugram near New Delhi, did not respond to a request for comment. Singh, the complainant, said he had appeared before police in the inquiry, but could not comment further while the investigation is underway.

The office of the senior superintendent of police in Faridkot, which is handling the inquiry, did not respond to a request for comment. 

Aviva’s spokesperson, based in Britain, said Aviva India “strongly denies any discrimination as claimed and has robust policies to ensure fair treatment to all employees”.  

“Aviva India considers the alleged complaint filed by the ex-employee as factually incorrect, without any merit and is now the subject of legal proceedings so we will not be commenting further,” the spokesperson added.

Registration details shows the case was filed under provisions of the law that criminalise insults to anyone’s religion with malicious intent, for which offenders may face up to three years in jail.

Police said in the Sept. 14 case registration document that Singh had alleged “persistent and deliberate humiliation”.

Aviva India is a joint venture between Aviva Global and Dabur Invest Corp., a prominent domestic firm. Aviva owns 74% of the business, after increasing its stake from 49% in 2022.

(Reporting by Arpan Chaturvedi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Helen Popper)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
306 Likes
201 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you emigrate for financial reasons?

Did life in Switzerland become unaffordable for you? Is that why you emigrated?

Join the discussion
59 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR