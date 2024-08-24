Policeman hurt in arson attack on French synagogue, security tightened

LA GRANDE-MOTTE, France -A policeman was injured when a blazing car exploded in the car park of a synagogue in the southern French town of La Grande-Motte on Saturday, officials said, calling the incident a terrorist attack and saying security at Jewish institutions would be stepped up.

Police were hunting for a suspect and the anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office was in charge of the investigation, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said.

“This is an antisemitic attack. Once more, our Jewish compatriots are targeted,” Attal said on X. “We won’t give up. In the face of antisemitism, in the face of violence, we will never allow ourselves to be intimidated,” he added.

France, like other countries in Europe, has seen a surge in antisemitic incidents following the Hamas attacks on Israel on Oct. 7 and Israel’s retaliatory assault on Gaza.

“We’re doing all we can to find the person who carried out this terrorist act and to protect places of worship,” President Emmanuel Macron said.

Two cars, one of which contained at least one gas bottle, were set on fire in the synagogue’s parking area at about 8:30 a.m. (0630 GMT), local media reported.

Le Parisien, franceinfo and other media said a suspect had been seen on CCTV shortly before the attack with a Palestinian flag tied round his waist.

Several outlets said the injured police officer’s life was not in danger.

“Exploding a gas bottle in a car in front of the Grande Motte synagogue at the expected time of arrival of the faithful: it’s not just attacking a place of worship, it’s an attempt to kill Jews,” Yonathan Arfi, who leads the CRIF, an umbrella organisation of French Jewish groups, said on X.

Police confirmed the attempted arson but declined to give more details.

Attal and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin were set to visit the synagogue later on Saturday. Darmanin said police protection of synagogues and Jewish schools and shops would be strengthened across France.

(Reporting by Manon Cruz in La Grande-Motte, Ingrid Melander, and Corentin Chappron in Paris; Editing by Helen Popper, Frances Kerry and Andrew Heavens)