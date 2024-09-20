Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Polish army helicopters join flood defence effort

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

By Kuba Stezycki

WROCLAW, Poland (Reuters) – Polish army helicopter pilots have been putting skills they learned preparing for combat into fighting floods that have left a trail of destruction across central Europe.

While many towns have seen residents’ possessions strewn across the streets amid piles of mud and other debris, other areas of Poland have been spared the worst of the floods thanks to the work of emergency services and volunteers.

Lieutenant Colonel Piotr Ciechan, commander of the special operations air unit, said there were similarities between the combat skills military aviators trained for and those needed for flying missions during the floods.

“We are trained in rescue flights, landing flights, and transporting heavy loads… in this case those skills are being used,” he said.

Helicopters have been used to lower sandbags into flood defences, reinforcing embankments or sealing those that have broken.

“We were also doing patrolling flights to evaluate the damage… and potential threats,” said Ciechan. “We were also doing flights with water and food.”

For Slawomir Kalita, an MI-17 helicopter pilot, helping protect people from the floodwaters is as important as any combat mission.

“I am here to serve my country and serve my people and whether it is to help with the flood embankment or whether it is protecting my country, fighting in the international missions, for me, the emotions are very similar,” he said.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
70 Likes
56 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
57 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR