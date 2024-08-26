Polish army says object entered Poland during Russian attack on Ukraine

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
WARSAW (Reuters) – An object flew into Polish airspace during Russia’s attack on Ukraine on Monday and probably landed on Polish territory, state news agency PAP reported, citing the army’s operational command.

PAP reported that searches for the object, which was not a missile, were underway.

“During Monday’s massive attack on Ukrainian territory, we probably had an object flying into Polish territory,” General Maciej Klisz, Operational Commander of the Armed Forces, was quoted as saying by Polsat News.

“The object was confirmed by radiolocation by at least three radar stations. I had full control of the object, I was ready to shoot it down.”

Poland, a NATO ally, shares a long border with Ukraine and has been a staunch supporter of Kyiv’s fight against invading Russian forces.

Russia launched more than 100 missiles and around 100 attack drones at Ukraine during Monday’s morning rush hour, killing at least five people and striking energy facilities nationwide, officials said.

