Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Polish central bank wants prosecutors to investigate parliament speaker, MP

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

WARSAW (Reuters) – The National Bank of Poland (NBP) said on Friday it informed prosecutors of the possibility that the parliament speaker and the head of a parliamentary committee may have committed a crime in trying to bring the central bank governor before a tribunal.

NBP governor Adam Glapinski faces several accusations from lawmakers of the ruling coalition, including that he lacked independence from the previous government, broke rules barring the central bank from financing government borrowing and misled the finance ministry about the bank’s financial results.

Glapinski, who has decades-old ties to Jaroslaw Kaczynski, head of the opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party that lost power last year, reiterated on Thursday evening his earlier rebuttal of the accusations, calling on the government and lawmakers to respect the bank’s independence.

On Friday, the central bank said in a statement it notified prosecutors of potential offences by Szymon Holownia, the speaker of the lower house of parliament, and the Chairman of the Committee on Constitutional Responsibility, Zdzislaw Gawlik.

“The notification concerns illegal and groundless actions undertaken… in relation to the preliminary motion to bring (Glapinski) to constitutional responsibility before the State Tribunal, despite the lack of legal and factual grounds for specific actions,” the bank said.

Gawlik and Holownia’s press office did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Gawlik told reporters on Thursday the committee would next meet on Sept. 24, and planned to start hearings then.

Final motions to bring people in Poland’s highest offices before a State Tribunal must pass a parliamentary vote in order to proceed.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
42 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
51 Likes
74 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR