Polish man found guilty of assaulting Danish PM, broadcaster DR reports

reuters_tickers

1 minute

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – A Polish man was found guilty in court of assaulting Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in a June attack, broadcaster DR reported on Wednesday.

The incident, which took place two days before European Parliament elections, left Frederiksen with a minor neck injury and led her to cancel several engagements while warning of rising aggression in public places.

The 39-year-old man, who was accused of punching Frederiksen during a chance encounter in a public square in Copenhagen, was sentenced to four months in prison and expelled from Denmark for six years.