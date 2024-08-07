Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Polish man found guilty of assaulting Danish PM, broadcaster DR reports

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – A Polish man was found guilty in court of assaulting Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in a June attack, broadcaster DR reported on Wednesday.

The incident, which took place two days before European Parliament elections, left Frederiksen with a minor neck injury and led her to cancel several engagements while warning of rising aggression in public places.

The 39-year-old man, who was accused of punching Frederiksen during a chance encounter in a public square in Copenhagen, was sentenced to four months in prison and expelled from Denmark for six years.

