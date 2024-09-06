Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Polish police investigate potentially radioactive substances found in residential building

This content was published on
1 minute

WARSAW (Reuters) – Polish authorities are investigating potentially radioactive substances found in around 50 containers in a residential building in western Poland, officials said on Friday, adding there was no need for an evacuation of the surrounding area.

Firefighters from the chemical threat unit were called by the police on Friday morning to investigate the substances found in the village of Siedlec, around 100 kilometres (62 miles) from the border with Germany.

“Investigations are still ongoing, but this intervention is carried out on private property, in a residential building… that has a garage and we have information about 50 different sources of substances that may be radioactive,” firefighters’ spokesperson Martin Halasz told Reuters.

“We are probably talking about radium which has been identified here. It’s still being determined whether it’s just radium or some other substances.”

Local police spokesperson Wojciech Adamczyk said the substances were stored in a house in small glass and plastic bottles and jars. They showed signs of radioactivity “but at such concentration that does not pose a threat to human life or health”.

“We need to determine what these substances are and whether one can legally possess them,” he said, adding it was too early to say if someone would be arrested.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
50 Likes
73 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
40 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR