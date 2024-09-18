Polish power system is safe despite flooding, grid operator says

WARSAW (Reuters) – The Polish power system is safe despite ongoing flooding, power grid operator PSE said on Wednesday.

PSE is using helicopters to check power lines and transformer stations, while newly built infrastructure is designed to cope with extreme weather patterns linked to the climate change, the company said in a statement on its website.

The worst floods to hit central Europe in at least two decades have left a trail of destruction from Romania to Poland, spreading debris in southwestern Polish towns and cutting power supplies to dozens of households.”The ongoing floods have not damaged the transmission infrastructure and do not affect the balance of the power system,” PSE said in a statement.

“At the same time, the situation in the distribution network in southwestern Poland remains difficult.”

Polish utility Tauron, which operates distribution grids in regions affected by the flooding, still has some of its infrastructure switched off for safety reasons after 60,000 of its clients were left without electricity on Monday.