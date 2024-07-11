Polish rescue teams working to save dozens of trapped miners

WARSAW (Reuters) – Rescue teams are trying to bring 53 coalminers trapped underground to the surface after their pit in southern Poland was struck by an earth tremor, a company spokesperson said.

PGG spokesperson Aleksandra Wysocka-Siembiga said the tremor occurred around 0600 GMT about 1,200 metres (3,960 feet) below ground at the Rydultowy mine.

She said that 68 miners had been in the area at the time, 15 of whom had already been brought to the surface. Wysocka-Siembiga said 10 of the 15 already rescued had been hospitalised in a stable condition.

“There are 53 (miners still) underground. The worrying information which we can give is that we do not currently have contact with two workers,” she said.

Television footage showed helicopters and ambulances at the mine. Wysocka-Siembiga said more than 10 rescue teams were on site.