Polish security services detain Belarusian suspected of attempted arson in Gdansk

WARSAW (Reuters) – Polish special services have detained a Belarusian citizen suspected of committing acts of sabotage by attempting to set fire to a building in Gdansk, the Internal Security Agency (ABW) reported on Wednesday.

Poland says its role as a hub for supplies to Ukraine has made it a key target for spies who are trying to gather information on support for Kyiv’s war effort and engage in acts of sabotage.

In January and May of this year, the ABW arrested citizens of Poland, Ukraine and Belarus, it said were responsible for arson attacks on buildings in Gdansk, Gdynia and Marki and were preparing similar attacks on buildings in Wrocław.

“This is another arrest in the investigation into the activities of an organised criminal group that, at the request of foreign special services, carried out acts of sabotage, in particular arson,” said ABW in a statement.

The prosecutor’s office has charged the detained Belarusian citizen with participation in an organised criminal group and committing acts of sabotage, diversion or terrorist crimes on behalf of a foreign intelligence agency.

A court ordered his detention for three months.

In May, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Poland had arrested several people in connection with acts of sabotage committed on the orders of Russian services. He said the crimes incidents included “beatings, arson and attempted arson”.

