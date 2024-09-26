Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Polish zoo seeks name for newborn deer of tiny endangered species

WARSAW (Reuters) – Warsaw Zoo is seeking suggestions to name a female baby southern pudu, the second smallest deer species in the world, after its birth two months ago.

Originating from forests in Chile and Argentina, an adult pudu measures up to 46 cm tall and weighs up to 15 kg.

Zookeepers asked the public to suggest names via Facebook, beginning with a “P” like other animals born this year.

The zoo’s marketing head Anna Tadra said the birth took its pudu population to four. “This is a very important birth because it is an endangered species,” she said

“The southern pudu is a very secretive animal … it’s really hard to spot her in the open because she’s hiding in the bushes somewhere under her mother’s watchful eye.”

