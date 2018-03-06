This content was published on March 6, 2018 3:56 PM Mar 6, 2018 - 15:56

Blocher is expected to concentrate on opposing closer ties with the European Union. (swissinfo.ch)

Christophe Blocher, one of Switzerland’s best-known politicians, is stepping down as strategist of the conservative-right People’s Party, the party announced on Tuesday.

This comes as part of an internal party reorganization in the run-up to 2019 parliamentary elections. The People’s Party is Switzerland’s largest parliamentary party.

Billionaire Blocher, 77, is not, however, retiring from politics. He is now expected to concentrate on combatting the government’s plans for closer ties with the European Union in Brussels.

Blocher has been the party’s dominant figure since the late 1980s. Under his leadership, the party lurched to the right, adopting an anti-EU, anti-foreigner line and notching up a series of electoral successes.

People’s Party delegates are to meet on March 24 to confirm changes to the steering committee.

