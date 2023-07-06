‘Bike to work’ campaign celebrates record year

A total of 97,616 people from 3,249 companies travelled 28,375,802 kilometres © Keystone / Ennio Leanza

read aloud pause

X

Nearly 100,000 people cycled to work in 2023 as part of Pro Velo’s “bike to work” campaign, an increase of 21% on 2022.

This content was published on July 6, 2023

Keystone-SDA/ts

A total of 97,616 people from 3,249 companies travelled 28,375,802 kilometres – the equivalent of circling the Earth 708 times. It was also the equivalent of 4,086 tonnes of carbon dioxide, Pro Velo, the umbrella organisation for the interests of cyclists, said in a statementExternal link on Thursday.

The growing popularity of cycling, the continuing boom in electric bikes and the growing awareness of climate-friendly mobility were all contributing to this success, Pro Velo said. More and more people were also becoming aware of the health benefits and enjoyment of cycling.

However, Mai Poffet, responsible for the campaign, stressed the importance of modern cycling infrastructure and expected the authorities to take this into account.

The “bike to work” challenge took place in May and June. On average, participants cycled 290km to work in 22 days – compared with 244km in 19 days last year.

Articles in this story Bikes coast into Swiss constitution with clear voter support

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative