‘Lukashenko hitman’ denies charges in Swiss court
On the second day of the trial against a former member of a Belarusian special unit, the defendant's attorney pleaded innocent. The defendant is accused of involvement in murders against opponents of the Lukashenko regime.
The defence attorney at the court in St Gallen explained that the crime of enforced disappearance was not fulfilled despite the confession. The trial revolves around the question of whether the defendant's statements are credible or whether he made them in order to receive a positive asylum decision.
When applying for asylum, the man stated that he was involved in the murder of three opposition politicians in Belarus in 1999.
For the first time, a domestic court is hearing a case brought by the Swiss state on enforced disappearance, which has been enshrined in the Swiss Criminal Code since 2017.
