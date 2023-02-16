'No democracy without education' says Swiss foreign minister

Cassis co-hosts a high-level meeting in Geneva on education in crisis situations. © Keystone / Martial Trezzini

The Swiss foreign minister, Ignazio Cassis, has called on the international community to guarantee the right to education for every child in an emergency situation.

"Every single human being must have the chance to receive an education," he said at the start of an international conference in the Swiss city of Geneva on Thursday.

The peace, freedom and prosperity of all nations depend on it. There is no democracy without education," he added.

At the start of a two-day meeting in Geneva on Thursday, he called on leaders to put the issue "at the top" of their agenda.

Cassis noted that Geneva has become a global centre for education in emergencies. The city brings together most of the actors on the issue. The Swiss foreign minister called for support from states, the private sector and civil society.

Thousands of people, including several ministers, have gathered at the invitation of Switzerland and the United Nations 'Education without Delay' fundExternal link. The aim is to raise CHF1.5 billion ($1.8 billion) over the next four years.

Switzerland is to pledge CHF35 million, according to Cassis.

An estimated 230 million children in countries facing emergencies need more access to education according to experts. This figure has tripled in recent years.

+ The role of Geneva in aiding worldwide emergency education

