‘Pointless’ for Swiss to host Ukraine peace summit, says Russia

By showing solidarity with Ukraine, Switzerland had "lost its role as an impartial international mediator", said Sergei Garmonin. Keystone / Peter Schneider

read aloud pause

X

Switzerland hosting peace talks on Ukraine would be "pointless", Russia's ambassador in Bern said in an interview published on Sunday.

This content was published on January 21, 2024 - 13:36

Reuters

At the World Economic Forum in Davos last week, Ukraine's President, Volodymr Zelensky, asked Switzerland to organise a peace summit.

Neutral Switzerland has acted as a broker to resolve international conflicts in the past. Russian ambassador Sergei Garmonin, however, told the newspaper SonntagsZeitung that a Ukraine peace summit without Moscow's participation would be "doomed to fail".

+ Ukraine peace summit could take place in 2024, says Swiss president

Garmonin criticized Switzerland, saying the country consistently supported the "anti-Russian line of the collective West," and by showing solidarity with Ukraine it had "lost its role as an impartial international mediator." Swiss mediation is therefore "out of the question", he said.

Zelenskiy's ten-point peace plan was not a basis for entering into dialogue because it contained a series of ultimatums against Russia, Garmonin said. "You can't talk to Russia in the language of ultimatums," he said.

He said Russian demands to be taken into account included that "Ukraine must become a neutral, non-aligned country without nuclear weapons that respects the human rights and freedoms of all citizens and national groups on its territory."

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative