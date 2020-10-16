‘Turning point’: Concerns grow over hospitals’ Covid capacities

Medical workers treat a patient with Covid-19 in the intensive care unit at the Geneva University Hospitals Keystone

Swiss hospitals could quickly reach their limits as the country experiences a steep rise in Covid-19 cases, warns Geneva virologist Isabella Eckerle. More than 3,000 new cases were reported on Friday.

This content was published on October 16, 2020 - 12:55

Keystone-SDA/SRF/swissinfo.ch/ilj

Her laboratory at Geneva University Hospitals is working almost around the clock, Eckerle said in an interview with the Neue Zürcher Zeitung newspaper on Friday. The hospital still had enough test material, but the demand worldwide was high. The hospital might soon not be able to test everyone who needs a test, she said.

Meanwhile the hospital boss, Bertrand Levrat, told AP that Europe was at a “turning point” in the fight against the coronavirus. “The virus doesn’t spread alone – we're the ones who spread it,” he said.

“If we don’t get a handle on this, we run the risk of getting into a situation that’s harder to control,” he said. “We are really at a turning point. Things can go both ways. Health services need to look for ways to keep up contact tracing (and) to succeed in getting a grasp on the chains of transmission.”

Schwyz hotspot

The comments from Levrat and Eckerle come as Schwyz Hospital sounded the alarm over the number of rising cases in the central Swiss canton – a cluster is thought to have come from a yodelling concert.

By Friday there were 1,352 confirmed cases of the virus in the canton compared with around 500 in mid-September. The rise has been particularly steep since Tuesday and the canton tops the list in terms of infections per inhabitants. “The proportion of positive tests is extremely high. We have moved from 30% to 50%,” said hospital director Franziska Föllmi on Thursday.

The hospital’s medical chief Reto Nüesch earlier released a YouTube video imploring the local population to wear masks and not to attend festive events. He said the explosion of cases in Schwyz was “one of the worst in the whole of Europe”.

A yodelling concert held at the end of September attended by 600 people is thought to have contributed to the rise. There was social distancing at the event – large events are now permitted in Switzerland – but mask wearing was not obligatory.

More to be done

Meanwhile several other experts have been calling for Switzerland to do more to stem the rise of Covid-19 across the country.

Tanja Stadler from the federal technology institute ETH Zurich wants obligatory mask wearing nationwide and a return to home office. Bern cantonal doctor Linda Nartey goes further: she wants a general obligation to wear masks outside.

Currently cantons are in charge of anti-Covid measures, which has led to a patchwork of measures across the country. Several cantons upped their measures on Friday. Health Minister Alain Berset is meeting cantonal health chiefs on Friday and is due to hold a press conference afterwards.

A record 3,105 new cases were reported across the country on Friday.