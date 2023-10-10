‘When the rocket alarm goes off, we go into the stairwell, as far away from the glass as possible’

Keystone / Abir Sultan

Monique Heymann is one of the almost 23,000 Swiss citizens in Israel and is involved in the Council of the Swiss Abroad. In an interview with SWI swissinfo.ch, she tells us how she experienced the last few turbulent days and that the only thing you can do from afar is get in touch and take an interest.

Benjamin von Wyl

SWI swissinfo.ch: Since Saturday morning, the Islamist group Hamas has fired thousands of rockets at Israel. At the same time, Hamas fighters from Gaza have entered Israel, massacring and kidnapping civilians. How have you experienced the days since this war began?

Monique Heymann: I live in Jaffa, the Arab part of Tel Aviv.

On Saturday morning, I was woken up at half past six by the rocket alarm. It is not pleasant to wake up like that, but we already know what to do then. From the time the alarm goes off, we have one and a half minutes to get into a bunker.

But there is no such shelter in the old building where we live. We go into the stairwell, crouching as far away from glass as possible. The stairwell is the most stable part of a building.

When the Iron Dome shield intercepts the missile, you hear a boom. Then you are supposed to wait another ten minutes. Saturday morning we experienced a few alarms, then three more in the evening. Since then it has been quieter. Just now I heard another missile alarm, but not directly in our neighbourhood.



A picture from brighter days: Monique Heymann on the beach railing, behind her in the distance the Tel Aviv skyline. zur Verfügung gestellt

SWI: Nevertheless, you are working this Monday.

M.H: Exactly. The international high-tech company where I work supports us a lot in this situation. We can work when we can. My colleagues in Israel are mostly on-off at the moment because many of them have to look after children at the same time. Friends of a colleague are missing.

Many of my colleagues had to join the army as reservists. Working is good for me. It distracts me and otherwise I would be constantly scrolling around and be exposed to the pictures in the news and social media.

SWI: In the Middle East conflict, every time it escalates internationally, many people reflexively take sides as if it were a football match. What do you say to those in the social media who appear to know everything better from afar?

M.H: I don't comment on such things. I get personally annoyed when I see something.

SWI: Almost 23,000 people with Swiss citizenship live in Israel. Do you hear of many who are now looking for ways to leave the country?

M.H: I haven't heard of anyone who lives here and is thinking of leaving. But my colleague in the Council of the Swiss Abroad seems to have received a lot of calls. For me, going back would not be an option either.

Like most Swiss people in Israel, I am a dual citizen. In 2014 I immigrated with the help of Aliyah, the Israeli state service that supports all Jewish people to move to Israel and obtain citizenship. So I'm not thinking about returning to Switzerland, but I also see myself as Swiss, as a Swiss Abroad. That's why I'm also involved in this community.

SWI: How do you assess the behaviour of the Swiss authorities towards the citizens in Israel in recent days?

M.H: On Saturday evening, we received a helpful email from the embassy informing us how to register on the TravelAdmin app. But of course this was addressed to Swiss citizens living here - not to those who are here on holiday.

For tourists, it was probably more challenging. I heard from one corner that some people didn't know how to get in touch with the embassy. Of course, it is important that everyone who wants to go home can be flown out. I find it very difficult.

At the moment, it seems to be open whether there will still be emergency flights from Switzerland. However, I am hardly involved in this, but try to be there for Swiss people who live here if they have a problem.

SWI: What political measures should Switzerland take now?

Switzerland absolutely must recognise Hamas as a terrorist organisation. I read in the media that the parliamentary "Switzerland-Palestine Friendship Group" is about to come to an end. I think that's good.

A criticism I have is that until Monday afternoon no one from the Federal Council had yet clearly condemned the Hamas attack. Maybe that's not possible because of neutrality, but I find that questionable.

SWI: What do you say to your friends and acquaintances in Switzerland and elsewhere who are looking for ways to help?

M.H: Coming forward is the only thing you can do. You can write to us and think of us. In Israel we support each other mentally. But I also get a lot of messages from Switzerland and a lot of people get in touch with my parents who live in Switzerland. That is also good for my parents. The sympathy is very great.

