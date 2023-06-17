A haven no longer? Swiss to vote on minimum global tax rules

A tower in the city of Zug, renowned for a low tax rate and a high concentration of multinationals. © Keystone / Urs Flueeler

Citizens decide this weekend on implementing a global reform which aims to clamp down on low-tax jurisdictions – like Switzerland – with a minimum rate of 15% on multinational firms.

Led by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), around 140 countries endorsed the 2021 deal, which applies to big cross-border companies with annual revenues of at least €750 million (CHF732 million).

Despite some initial reservations, low-tax Switzerland was also a signatory. But now, because implementing it involves a constitutional change, the issue has landed on voters’ plates as part of the country’s system of direct democracy.

If accepted on Sunday – polls close at midday – authorities will thus impose a new “top-up tax” to make sure the 15% global rate is reached. Currently, the country’s 26 cantons all apply individual rates, many lower than 15%, with the national average estimated at 13.5%.

Whether this would mean the end of Switzerland’s reputation as a corporate tax haven – a 2021 rankingExternal link placed it fifth-worst in the world – is not clear. The 15% rate is still low by global standards, and the OECD average is 20%.

Globally too, while the deal was hailed by the G7 as a “historic” conclusion to years of negotiations, critics have complained that the 15% rate won’t make a huge impact. One expert group wantedExternal link 25%, while Oxfam called the deal a “rich country stitch-up”.

Overall, the OECD estimates the new rate will generate around $150 billion in additional global tax revenues annually. In Switzerland, the government reckons up to CHF2.5 billion.

Stability

Swiss supporters of the reform – the government, most political parties, and business groups – say a quick implementation of the reform will provide a “stable framework” for the 2,200-odd companies located here and likely to be affected. They want it to come into force on January 1, 2024.

Campaign billboards also encouraged voters to ensure that the additional tax receipts “stay in Switzerland” – under the deal, if one country decides not to impose the 15% rate, another can collect the top-up tax. Such a scenario would amount to Switzerland “giving money away”, Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said in April.

Supporters also said a “yes” vote was the pragmatic option, given that – as with a previous corporation tax reform in Switzerland – international developments didn’t leave many better options. This reform is going to happen “with or without Switzerland”, Keller-Sutter said.

Meanwhile, parliament hashed out a transitional implementation plan to allocate 75% of the new tax intake to the cantons where the firms in question are based, with the remaining 25% going to the federal government.

The regions – especially low-tax places like Zug and Basel City – plan to invest this money in maintaining their status as a business location, possibly through other subsidies and tax incentives. Federal authorities say they will do the same at the national level, and will also feed some of the proceeds into a national mechanism for reducing regional inequalities.

Yes, but…

Ultimately it was this implementation plan – rather than the tax itself – which spurred opposition from left-wing groups, who argued that the spoils of the reform should be shared more equitably.

It’s “simply unfair”, said trade unionist Daniel Lampart during a debate on SRF public television. “Despite additional tax intakes, normal earners get no more money – even as health insurance premiums are skyrocketing, and the price of public transport and rents is rising.”

Opponents also denied the urgency of implementing the deal by January 1, 2024, or else run the risk of losing the new receipts. Should voters reject this version of the plan, a fairer one could still be put to vote by next March, to apply retroactively from January 1, they said.

Others again said the whole debate was too inward-looking. “The OECD’s rules will reward Switzerland’s decades-long harmful behaviour while multinational enterprises continue to underpay tax, particularly in the global south,” wroteExternal link Dominik Gross from Alliance Sud, a Swiss umbrella organisation for development NGOs. His group want more money allocated to development aid and climate justice.

Ironically, the question of justice is likely to contribute to a “yes” victory on Sunday, but not in the sense that Alliance Sud sees it: rather, a recent survey found that over three-quarters of Swiss voters judged the OECD reform to be “fair”, in that it only targets big international groups rather than smaller local businesses, which are not affected.

Overall, a majority of 73% in the June 7 poll by gfs.bern said they would accept the reform.

