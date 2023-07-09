Adopt green hydrogen strategy now, Swiss cantons tell Bern

The cantons fear Switzerland is being left behind as the Hydrogen Backbone project foresees a hydrogen network crossing Italy, Austria and Germany – but not Switzerland. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

The Conference of Cantonal Energy Directors (EnDK) sent a letter to the Swiss government this week urging it to set up a hydrogen infrastructure in the country inspired by the European Hydrogen Backbone initiative.

If Switzerland is to meet its net-zero carbon emissions targets, it must sort out how to obtain sufficient green hydrogen, a gas that can be produced from renewable energies, the NZZ am Sonntag reportsExternal link. Hydrogen is expected to replace the use of fossil fuels by industry and for the supply of electricity.

According to the cantons, the Swiss government needs to act now. Since the country’s needs cannot be met by domestic production alone, they say Switzerland must gain access to the European grid and market. They suggest in their letter, seen by news agency Keystone-SDA, that the country convert its existing transit pipeline to accommodate hydrogen.

They also warn that Switzerland is being left behind by other European countries. The Hydrogen Backbone project foresees a hydrogen network crossing Italy, Austria and Germany – but not Switzerland.

“"It could certainly be cheaper and simpler to run a transit line through Switzerland rather than Austria," the cantonal directors write. But since Switzerland has not yet drafted its objectives for its hydrogen supply or planned for the role of a transit infrastructure in this context, the country is missing out on opportunities. The EU is quickly setting the pace for hydrogen supply on the continent, the cantons point out.

The energy directors are calling for the European hydrogen grid and market to be included in exploratory talks between Bern and Brussels on an electricity agreement – or at the very least, for a joint declaration of intent stipulating the rapid opening of negotiations on Switzerland's integration into the European hydrogen market.

