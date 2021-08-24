Afghanistan: aid agencies are staying
The troops have left Afghanistan but aid agencies say they’re staying. How will that work, with the Taliban back in control?This content was published on August 24, 2021 - 10:00
Join host Imogen Foulkes and regular analyst Daniel Warner who are joined by Marie Lequin of Geneva Call, an NGO that works to protect civilians caught up in armed conflicts, Ken Roth, Executive Director of Human Rights Watch, and Irwin Loy, Asia Editor of The New Humanitarian, a non-profit newsroom that reports from conflict and crisis-hit areas.
"The Taliban has had a game plan, they know how aid agencies operate, they know that they need a certain level of aid to continue," says Loy. Listen in to hear more.
