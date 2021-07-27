Afghanistan: The forever war?
Some call the war in Afghanistan "the forever war". But now the US and NATO are leaving. The conflict is escalating. What might the future look like?
In this episode of Inside Geneva, podcast host Imogen Foulkes talks to Firouzeh Mitchell, acting head of mission in Afghanistan for Geneva Call; Forozan Rasooli, Deputy Director of Equality for Peace and Democracy; and Vicki Aken, Afghanistan Country Director, International Rescue Committee.
