New Swiss government ministers elected to office

Elisabeth Baume-Schneider (left) and Albert Rösti – flanked by parliamentary ushers – being sworn in on Wednesday. © Keystone / Peter Schneider

Switzerland's parliament have appointed two new ministers to replace outgoing members of the country’s seven-member government.

This content was published on December 7, 2022 - 09:12

swissinfo.ch/mga

Albert Rösti of the right-wing Swiss People's Party and Elisabeth Baume-Schneider of the left-wing Social Democrats will take office at the start of next year following the resignations of Ueli Maurer and Simonetta Sommaruga.

In September, Maurer announced that he would be relinquishing his role of overseeing the nation’s finances at the end of this year.

First elected as a government minister in 2009, Maurer was initially responsible for the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS). Since 2016, the People’s Party politician has been in charge of the finance ministry and is the longest serving government minister in the current seven-member executive body.

Rösti was voted into government in the first ballot round with 131 votes, comfortably passing the required majority of 122 votes.

Addressing parliament on his election the People's Party politician said he would "take office full of vigour" from January 1 next year.

Parliament needed three ballots to decide on Baume-Schneider to replace Sommaruga, who last month said she would step down as Environment Minister.

Baume-Schneider becomes the first person from the canton of Jura to hold a Swiss ministerial position. In her acceptance speech, she highlighted the need for improved dialogue with the European Union.

More updates to follow.

