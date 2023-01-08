Analysis: high alignment between Swiss Greens and Social Democrats

Siblings in arms: Green Party leader Balthasar Glättli and Social Democrat Co-President Mattea Meyer. © Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

In 2022, the two left-wing groups voted the same way in parliament 94% of the time, writes the SonntagsZeitung newspaper.

This content was published on January 8, 2023 - 16:53

SonntagsZeitung/SWI/dos

The paper totted up the results of almost 1,000 votes and motions at the federal level over the past year, as part of a “political party check-up” ahead of parliamentary elections this year.

Meanwhile the two major parties to the right of the spectrum, the Liberal-Radicals and the People’s Party, voted the same way “only” 58% of the time, the SonntagsZeitung writes.

As for vote outcomes, the Centre party was most successful – i.e. most often in the majority – while the People’s Party, the biggest party in the country, was least often on the winning side of votes.

The Greens, who were the big winners in the last elections four years ago, evolved over the course of the legislature from being parliament’s “protest” party to being part of the majority in 64% of votes in 2022.

Fishing for a minister

With federal elections in October to be followed by the election of the seven-member government in December, there will surely also be debates this year about a re-jigging of the “magic formula” system, the paper writes.

The Greens are especially keen to break into the executive for the first time, something they have been claiming since their large gains four years ago.

The SonntagsZeitung reckons however that its analysis shows a Green government seat should come at the expense of one of the two Social Democrat ministers, not one of the two Radical-Liberals or the sole Centre representative.

In a survey last October, a year out from elections, the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (swissinfo.ch’s parent company) found that the Liberal Greens were likely to make most gains, but that the overall party landscape would remain stable.

