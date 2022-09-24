Animal welfare and meat-eating on the table for Swiss voters

Birds of a feather: poultry would be particularly impacted by the proposal. Keystone / Ennio Leanza

Polls suggest a proposed ban on intensive animal farming will have a hard time convincing a majority of voters this weekend. Initial results are expected around midday on Sunday.

This content was published on September 24, 2022 - 10:00

Domhnall O'Sullivan Originally from Ireland, Domhnall worked in research and writing in a couple of European countries before joining swissinfo.ch in 2017. He covers direct democracy and politics and is usually in Bern.

Agriculture is back at the ballot box: after several Swiss votes in recent years related to farming – including a heated battle about pesticides last summer – this time citizens have their say on industrial farming, animal welfare, and how much meat is too much.

Campaigners behind the “factory farming” initiative, who collected 100,000 signatures to force a vote, have tabled four key demands: better conditions in barns and stables, regular outdoor access for all farm animals, more humane slaughtering, and – most controversially – a reduction in the maximum number of animals per stable.

This last point, while not affecting the bulk of small farms, could mean especially big changes for poultry farmers, who would only be allowed to keep 2,000 hens per building, rather than 27,000 currently. Some 3,300 farms would have to undertake renovations or reduce their animal count, the government estimated. It said the overall cost to farmers of implementing the new rules could run to CHF1.1 billion ($1.12 billion) per year.

Wrong target?

Over the past months, a majority of farmers, led by the powerful Swiss Farmers’ Federation, have fought vehemently against what they see as an unfair attack on them, all in the name of achieving a wider societal goal of cutting down on meat consumption.

“Again, an initiative is targeting farmers as a means to indirectly influence other groups – retailers and consumers,” federation vice-president Anne Challandes said last month on public television RTS. For her, farmers are simply responding to consumer demand for meat, which in Switzerland is relatively stable at around 50kg per person per year.

Farmers also disputed the basic premise of the initiative: there is no factory farming in Switzerland, they said, pointing out that the sector is already bound by high standards (even if they’re not always reached.) The government agreed, saying Switzerland has “one of the world’s strongest animal protection laws”. It, and a centre-right majority in parliament, rejected the initiative.

Finally, the opponents also warned that a reduction in Swiss-produced animal products would mean higher prices, reduced consumer choice, and floods of foreign products to fill the gap – despite the initiative stipulating that imports would also have to conform to the new standards.

Meanwhile, the backers of the idea – animal rights groups, environmental groups, and left-wing parties – did not deny that prices would rise. This is a necessary evil to combat the health and environmental impact of intensive farming, they said. Meat should be a quality product for which consumers will pay more but eat less of. “Let’s go back to Sunday roasts!” said Green Party politician Meret Schneider during the campaign.

Indeed, while ethics and animal welfare were the stated aim of the initiative, the environment was never far from the debate. After a drought-hit summer, campaigners saw the reform as a way to adapt Swiss agriculture to the global fight against climate change – which calls for reduced meat consumption and the repurposing of land to produce more vegetables and less animal feed.

To underscore this future-oriented scope, they suggested a maximum timeline of 25 years for farmers to change to the new standards should the vote be accepted.

More More Swiss voters demonstrate appetite for food security This content was published on Sep 24, 2017 The Swiss have voted overwhelming in favour of protecting local food production and prioritising sustainable farming practices

No barn-burning campaign

Despite some jibes about the urban-rural divide, the campaign itself was less heated than during the vote on pesticides last year. The unusual levels of violence seen at that time were not repeated, although there were reportsExternal link that some farmers in favour of the factory farming ban were reluctant to speak out.

Campaign slogans and facts were also less controversially debated than for the other major vote this Sunday, the one on pension reform. However, the government did come in for some criticismExternal link about its statistics on the number of animals with regular outdoor access: according to its methodology, one cow is considered the equivalent of 250 chickens, which means the figure of 78% with outdoor access is rather relative.

As for public support for the ban, this started promisingly but dwindled over time, according to opinion polls. A survey published ten days ago predicted a slight majority would oppose the idea. And even if activists managed to scrape over 50% of votes nationwide, they would also need to secure victory in a majority of the country’s 26 cantons – a difficult prospect in a political system weighted in favour of rural regions.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative