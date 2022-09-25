Another proposal for youth suffrage proposal rebuffed in ballot

Efforts to introduce youth suffrage have suffered another setback on Sunday but promoters are not giving up. (Archive picture) © Keystone/Peter Klaunzer

Voters in canton Bern have given short shrift to a proposal aimed at lowering the legal voting age to 16.

This content was published on September 25, 2022 - 15:39

swissinfo.ch/urs

Other language: 1 ( en original) Português (pt) Mais uma proposta de sufrágio juvenil rejeitada nas urnas

It is the latest in a series of setbacks for promoters of youth suffrage in Switzerland. More than half of the country’s 26 cantons have rejected similar proposals over the past decade.

Just over 67% of voters rejected the proposal by the Bern cantonal parliament according to official final resultsExternal link on Sunday.

Opponents, notably the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, had argued that legal age and voting rights should not differ.

All other main groups had come out in favour of extending voting rights to 16- and 17-year old Swiss citizens on cantonal issues, saying it was in the interest of democracy.

So far, only canton Glarus with its open-air assembly has introduced youth suffrage in Switzerland.

National level

Despite the defeat at the cantonal ballot boxes, moves are still underway to promote youth suffrage at a national level.

A parliamentary committee is preparing a draft proposal to be discussed at a later stage.

Similar efforts are being made in at least eight cantons, including in Lucerne, either in parliaments or with people’s initiatives.

Campaigners have also announced separate plans to launch a people’s initiative by 2024 to push for more inclusion in Switzerland’s direct democracy. Their draft proposal focuses on youth suffrage, voting rights for foreigners and digital signature collections.

Articles in this story A global stress test for freedom of expression

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative