Another Swiss dual citizen leaves Gaza
Another Swiss dual national was able to leave the Gaza Strip on Thursday morning. This means that all Swiss dual nationals have now left Gaza who wanted to do so. Seven people with Swiss citizenship left the Gaza Strip on November 2.
The foreign ministry is aware of four other people who wish to remain in the Gaza Strip voluntarily, it said on Thursday.
The man who left the Gaza Strip for Egypt via the Rafah border crossing on Thursday morning was received and assisted by staff from the Swiss embassy in Cairo.
+ Aid agencies despair as fuel runs out in Gaza
On Thursday many more people with foreign passports travelled out of the Gaza Strip. More than 200 had arrived on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing, the Egyptian Red Crescent announced, according to the dpa news agency.
During the course of the day, around 800 foreigners and Palestinians with second passports planned to leave the country. According to a list from the border authorities on the Palestinian side, these travellers have passports from Russia, Belarus, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Austria, Spain, Sweden, Norway and the US, as well as Swiss passports.
On October 7, Palestinian Hamas fighters attacked Israeli border villages from the Gaza Strip, causing a massacre of civilians and over a thousand deaths. Since then, the Israeli army has been attacking the Gaza Strip, which is populated by around 2.2 million Palestinians, from the air and on the ground. Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, puts the number of Palestinian casualties at over 10,000.
