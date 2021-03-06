Anti-government protests continue over Covid policy

The Silent March group has staged another anti-government protest. Many marchers wore white protection suits or mask. (archive photo from demonstration in Wohlen last month) Keystone/Urs Flüeler

Several thousand people have taken to streets in south-eastern Switzerland to protest against the government’s policy to contain the Covid pandemic.

This content was published on March 6, 2021 - 17:44

swissinfo.ch with Keystone-SDA/ug

Police said about 4,000 demonstrators walked silently through the town of Chur on Saturday carrying banners and many wearing white protective suits.

They accused the government of using dictatorial powers to implement restrictions aimed at halting the spread of the virus, notably by closing restaurants and bars.

The protest ended with a speech by an outspoken local politician of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party.

The demonstration is the latest in series of public protests across the country in the past few months.

Illegal parties

Meanwhile, police in Zurich says it dissolved several public gatherings in buildings and outside in Switzerland’s largest city on Friday night.

About 100 people were fined for breaking anti-Covid rules. Gatherings of up 15 people outside and five people inside are currently allowed in Switzerland.

The latest lockdown came into force in mid-January and they were eased slightly at the beginning of March with the re-opening of shops, libraries and museums.

However, the government said a further easing of restrictions would depend on the epidemiological situation in Switzerland.