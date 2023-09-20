Berset warns UN of growing inequalities

Berset warned that global disorder is creating inequality. © Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle

The climate crisis, wars, social conflicts and natural disasters are exacerbating social and economic inequalities. In order to combat them, the world needs a strong UN, according to Swiss President Alain Berset.

In the last 20 years, the income gap between the richest 10% and the poorest 50% of the world's population has doubled, said Berset in his speech to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday in New York. Today the inequalities are as great as they were at the beginning of the 20th century, before the First World War.

In his last speech as Swiss Federal President to the UN, Berset, who is stepping down from the Federal Council at the end of the year, denounced those who were trying to promote "global disorder" for their benefit. Rather, what is needed is a renewed world order that guarantees stability, trust and common perspectives.

Inequalities affect the most vulnerable, weaken the foundations of our societies and promote instability and populism, he said. “Protectionism and selfishness are on the rise everywhere. But withdrawal, threats and violence have never offered a solution to the problems and inequalities in the world,” said Berset.

The mentality and attitude of every individual is crucial for overcoming the immense crises. “Are we prepared to do everything we can to try to improve the situation?” Berset asked the assembly.

Berset continued to criticise Russia. "With its war of aggression against Ukraine, the Russian Federation has not only attacked a peaceful country, but also international law and multilateralism," said the Federal President.

