Biden-Putin: the Geneva summit expectations

Geneva is welcoming two of the most powerful men in the world: US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This content was published on June 14, 2021 - 09:00

Imogen Foulkes Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo.ch as well as the BBC. More from this author

What do they hope to gain? In this episode host Imogen Foulkes talks to former US ambassador to Finland Charles Adams, Professor of International Relations Jussi Hanhimaki, and analyst Daniel Warner.

