Big efforts needed to secure Swiss energy supply, says study

Switzerland needs to step up its efforts and cooperate with the the European Union if it is to secure its energy supply, says a report looking at scenarios to 2050. © Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

Major political and social efforts are needed if Switzerland is to secure its energy supply, says a study by the Association of Electricity Companies (AES) published on Tuesday.

This content was published on December 13, 2022 - 11:28

Keystone-SDA/jc

Without a massive acceleration of sustainable energy development, a substantial increase in efficiency, targeted transformation and expansion of the networks and a close exchange of energy with Europe, Switzerland will not achieve its energy and climate goals, the reportExternal link concludes.

Transformation of the energy supply by 2050 will need, among other things, a high level of acceptance of the new infrastructure and close cooperation with the European Union, it says.

The "Energy Future 2050" study, carried out in collaboration with the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology, presents four scenarios for achieving the targets. This is the first scientific model to simulate the entire energy system in Switzerland up to 2050.

Articles in this story Switzerland – where the robots of tomorrow are born

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative