Broken wheel caused Gotthard Base Tunnel derailment, report confirms

On August 10 a freight train came off the rails, causing the temporary closure of both Gotthard rail tunnels and considerable damage. © Keystone / Urs Flueeler

read aloud pause

X

The Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (STSB) has confirmed that the derailment of a freight train in the Gotthard Base Tunnel last month was caused by a broken wheel.

This content was published on September 28, 2023 - 11:21

Keystone-SDA

The existing train control systems were unable to detect earlier damage to the wheel.

The broken wheel was caused by fatigue cracks in the metal, the STSB wrote in an interim report published on Thursday. Such fatigue cracks grow with continued use until the wheel breaks. The STSB found no evidence of operational defects as a cause of the accident.

According to the current train control systems used on Swiss railway infrastructure, the cracks could not have been discovered. STSB said a crack can only be discovered to a limited extent during technical tensile tests, and they also depend on its size. In addition, cracks can only be found in the visible area of ​​the wheel.

+ Why is the Gotthard Base Tunnel so important?

The damage pattern corresponds to a safety warning by the Belgian and Italian supervisory authorities from 2017, STSB said. In 2016 and 2017, several cracks and breaks occurred in similar freight train wheels in Belgium and Italy. Measures were then taken to limit risks during operation and maintenance.

+ Road closure adds to Gotthard transport woes

The freight wagon that caused the derailment in the Gotthard Base Tunnel on August 10 belonged to a Zug company. It was the eleventh wagon being pulled by the train. According to STSB, a fragment of the wheel disc broke off about ten kilometres after entering the tunnel. More fragments then came loose.

The axle hung diagonally under the car. The last fragment broke off 17 kilometres into the 57.1-km tunnel. The axle hit and destroyed a switch. The following 16 freight cars then derailed. The train was torn apart between the 13th and 14th wagons and certain wagons ended up on the opposite track.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative