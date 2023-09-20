Burka wearers in Switzerland to be fined up to CHF1,000

Shopping in Geneva could get even more expensive Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi

It will be illegal to conceal one’s face in public in Switzerland. Parliament has accepted the government’s bill implementing the so-called anti-burka initiative at federal level, including a fine of up to CHF1,000 ($1,115) for those who flout the ban.

After the Senate, the House of Representatives approved it on Wednesday by 151 votes to 29, with six abstentions.

The controversial “anti-burka” initiative was approved by 51.2% of voters in March 2021. It was opposed by most parties except the right-wing Swiss People’s Party.

The government’s proposal prohibits the concealment of the face in public, on pain of a fine. Eyes, nose and mouth must be visible in all public or private spaces accessible to the public. Exceptions are made for aircraft and consular or religious premises.

Exceptions for demonstrations

There are also exceptions for demonstrations, under certain conditions and if the authorities allow it. Freedom of opinion and freedom of demonstration are at stake here, said the majority in parliament.

The People’s Party tried in vain to argue for a total ban. People’s Party parliamentarian Walter Wobmann said the initiative was not just aimed at the burka but also at masked political demonstrators who smash up buildings or hooligans.

“Some people might feel safer masking themselves, for example during a demonstration about battered women or sexual abuse,” said Justice Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, calling for the need for a certain proportionality.

The left had attempted to reverse the CHF1,000 fine, proposing a maximum of CHF200.

Baume-Schneider pointed out that CHF1,000 was the maximum penalty. But there was also the possibility of a fine of CHF200 for minor offences. She was broadly supported.

