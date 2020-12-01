Campaign launched to make vaccination consent mandatory

Backers want to ensure that people who refuse to be vaccinated do not suffer any social or professional consequences. Keystone / Javier Cebollada

A people’s initiative to guarantee the right to prior consent to vaccination has been launched in Switzerland.

This content was published on December 1, 2020 - 11:35

Keystone-SDA/ac

On Tuesday a group called the Swiss Freedom Movement was given the green light to start collecting signatures for their initiative, called “For freedom and integrity – Stop compulsory vaccination”. They want to ensure that people who refuse to be vaccinated do not suffer any social or professional consequences.

Supporters want to amend the article of the Swiss constitution concerning the right to life and personal liberty by adding the notion of consent. They want to make consent mandatory for every violation of a person's physical or psychological integrity.

If the person concerned refuses to give consent, he or she must not be punished or suffer any social or professional harm, says the text of the initiative, which was published on Tuesday in the Federal Gazette.

Backers of the initiative have until June 1, 2022, to collect over 100,000 signatures to force a nationwide vote.

In Switzerland, people appear to be increasingly unwilling to be vaccinated against coronavirus. An online survey published last week on behalf of the Federal Office of Public Health found that 49% of respondents said they would agree to a vaccination. The figure is down from over 60% in March and April.