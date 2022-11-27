Canton Basel City approves ‘ambitious’ climate goal
Voters in Basel City have backed a strict climate target for the canton – to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2037.This content was published on November 27, 2022 - 16:32
They had to decide whether to back the Green party-driven “climate justice initiative”, which set the net zero goal for 2030, or a counterproposal from the cantonal parliament, which aimed for 2037. In the end just over 64% of voters came out in favour of the counterproposal, results on Sunday showed.
By accepting the counterproposal, canton of Basel City is taking on a clear pioneering role in climate policy throughout Switzerland, writes Keystone-SDA.
It is the first canton or Swiss city to set the net zero goal for 2037. The city of Zurich has for example opted for 2040.
On a national level, Switzerland is aiming to be climate neutral by 2050 – which means the country should not emit more greenhouse gases than can be absorbed naturally or by technical means by that date.
