Canton Basel City approves ‘ambitious’ climate goal

Voters in Basel City have backed a strict climate target for the canton – to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2037.

They had to decide whether to back the Green party-driven “climate justice initiative”, which set the net zero goal for 2030, or a counterproposal from the cantonal parliament, which aimed for 2037. In the end just over 64% of voters came out in favour of the counterproposal, results on Sunday showed.

By accepting the counterproposal, canton of Basel City is taking on a clear pioneering role in climate policy throughout Switzerland, writes Keystone-SDA.

It is the first canton or Swiss city to set the net zero goal for 2037. The city of Zurich has for example opted for 2040.

On a national level, Switzerland is aiming to be climate neutral by 2050 – which means the country should not emit more greenhouse gases than can be absorbed naturally or by technical means by that date.

