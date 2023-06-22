Canton Geneva promises CHF40 million to troubled Red Cross

A view of the global headquarters of the ICRC, with the UN's European headquarters in the background, in Geneva. Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

The Geneva cantonal government has pledged CHF40 million ($44.8 million) in emergency funds to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which is experiencing serious financial difficulties.

The Geneva-based ICRC has been struggling with a big funding gap for some time. As a result, it must carry out large cuts to humanitarian staff and offices around the world. It has been calling on big donors to step in to provide urgently needed funds.

The one-off emergency donation by the Geneva government should help the ICRC carry out certain essential missions, such ensuring the development and protection of respect for international humanitarian law or support to protect detainees and civilian populations.

The cantonal government hopes this pledge for 2023 will send “a strong signal” to other donors to help support the humanitarian organisation that was founded 160 years ago in Geneva.

The ICRC is facing one of the worst financial situations in its history. On May 23 it announced that cost-cutting measures this year would result in 1,800 job losses at headquarters and in delegations worldwide, and the closure of at least 26 of its 350 global sites.

The organisation has warned that is it facing a shortfall in its desired budget of CHF2.79 billion ($2.99 billion) for 2023. The overall budget has almost doubled in ten years from CHF1.18 billion in 2012.

On March 30, ICRC’s governing board approved cuts of CHF430 million for this year and the beginning of next.

Fundraising is particularly difficult. ICRC director Robert Mardini told media in March that there were “fewer donations for humanitarian aid in general” and that the Russia-Ukraine conflict had led to crises in other parts of the world “being forgotten”.

But some employees are frustrated with the direction the organisation has taken over past decade. In early June, Swiss public radio, RTSExternal link reported that 2,500 of ICRC employees had signed an open letter to the organisation’s management to express their anger. They blame previous executives for what they call a “budgetary drift”. They argue that the ICRC is too big and has lost sight of its core mission: protecting civilians in conflict, visiting prisoners, and reuniting lost relatives.

