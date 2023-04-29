Case dropped against suspect in Swiss parliament security incident

A man dressed in camouflage provoked a major police operation after he tried to enter the parliament building in Bern on February 14. Keystone

The attorney-general’s office has closed the case against a man who tried to enter the Federal Palace in Bern last February for lack of evidence.

This content was published on April 29, 2023

Keystone-SDA/gw

The unnamed suspect had provoked a major police operation after he tried to enter the parliament building through its southern entrance on February 14. Staff were evacuated and the immediate area was shut down.

The suspect was placed in detention while the police carried out its investigation. The federal prosecutor’s office confirmed on Saturday information initially appearing in the tabloid Blick that it had closed the case on April 4, the news agency Keystone-SDA reports.

According to the decision to close the case, which was seen by Keystone, prosecutors were unable to find evidence of an explosive-related offence or of any intention to carry out such an offence. The decision also states that the suspect has mental health problems.

Compensation

The man, dressed in camouflage, had reportedly wanted to enter the parliament building in order to talk to the defence minister, Viola Amherd. His wish was that she would overturn a decision by the Swiss Army to exclude him for health reasons. The police operation uncovered traces of explosives on a box of chewing tobacco. Police assumed that his car, which was parked in the middle of Federal Square, could contain explosives.

However, a search of the suspect's home in canton Valais did not turn up any evidence of explosives. A subsequent test for explosives came back negative.

The items confiscated during the investigation, including his car, will be returned to him. The man will be awarded compensation in the amount of CHF2,387 ($2,669), plus CHF200 in damages. The cost of the proceedings will be covered by federal authorities.

The incident in February has prompted the parliamentary services to evaluate the evacuation and make recommendations for any necessary improvements in security-related measures at the Federal Palace.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative