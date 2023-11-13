Centre Party retains seats in Swiss Senate

The remaining Senate seats will be allocated at the end of the week. © Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle

For the time being, the Centre Party is the only party to have defended the seats it won in the Senate in the last elections. The last six seats in the Senate will be allocated next Sunday.

Forty of the 46 seats in the Senate have now been allocated. It is already clear that the Centre Party has successfully defended the 13 seats it won in the elections four years ago. It even has a chance of increasing its representation in the Council of States: In the canton of Aargau and the canton of Ticino, it will take part in the second round of voting in a week's time.

So far, the Radical Party has secured 11 seats in the new Senate compared to 12 in 2019. It is still running in Ticino and could win another seat there. The Social Democrats only has seven out of nine seats in the bag. It is still trying to win additional seats in the cantons of Solothurn and Schaffhausen.

The Swiss People’s Party has defended five out of six seats so far. However, the party is still running in Ticino, Aargau, the canton of Solothurn and the canton of Zurich in a week's time, in some cases with a good chance of success. The seat of the independent Thomas Minder, who was a member of the People’s Party parliamentary group and will contest the second round of voting in the canton of Schaffhausen, is also not yet in the bag.

So far, the Greens have defended three out of five seats from 2019. They are running again in Ticino and will be able to increase their representation to a maximum of four seats in the small chamber. The Mouvement citoyens genevois (MCG) will be the only new party to enter the Senate for the time being.





