Climate activists occupy Parliament Square

Parliament Square is a symbol of the destruction caused by the climate crisis, according to the protestors Keystone

Several hundred protesters have pitched camp outside the Swiss parliament and the Swiss National Bank in Bern. Organisers say plan to stay for the whole week and highlight inaction on climate change.

This content was published on September 21, 2020 - 09:03

Keystone-SDA/Reuters/ts

The activists arrived in Parliament Square at 4.30am on Monday to kick off “Rise Up for Change” week. They are protesting against the economic and political system that they say is responsible for the climate crisis.

About 40 protesters chained themselves to objects or to each other to make it harder for police to remove them, should authorities object to the protest.

The activists invited the public to join them on the square, according to a joint statement by Climate Strike, Collective Climate Justice and Extinction Rebellion.

“Parliament Square is a symbol of the destruction caused by the climate crisis,” said Anaïs Tilquin of Extinction Rebellion in the press release. “Just as parliament and the Federal Council have decided to offer airlines almost CHF2 billion ($2,2 billion), the Swiss National Bank and Credit Suisse are also investing billions of francs in the exploitation of fossil fuels. They are throwing oil on the fire while everything is already burning.”

Further actions against political institutions, the economic elite and the financial centre are planned this week, the activists say.

Access is not blocked to parliament, which is meeting for the last week of the autumn session.