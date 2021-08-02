Climate activists stage sit-in protest in Zurich’s financial heart

Police started clearing the activists around two hours after the early morning protest began. Keystone / Ennio Leanza

Some 200 climate activists blocked the entrances to UBS and Credit Suisse headquarters in central Zurich on Monday morning, protesting their investments in fossil fuel projects.

The activists occupied the front of the banks’ headquarters on the emblematic Paradeplatz in Zurich, blocking the entries with barrels and tripods as well as their bodies.

Not long after the start of the protest, police arrived and started to remove them one by one.

Monday’s action took aim at the role played by financial institutions in funding environmentally damaging projects, said “Rise up for Change”, a group bringing together organisations including Climatestrike Switzerland and Extinction Rebellion.

Banks – including the Swiss National Bank – have invested billions in projects that extract or use petrol, coal and gas, while people around the world are dying due to the climate crisis, the group said in a statement.

If such institutes were to stop investing in environmentally damaging projects, international climate goals could finally have a chance of being met, they claim.



Civil disobedience

Monday’s protest was part of a week of action organised by Rise up for Change. Currently, hundreds of activists are gathered in a makeshift (and officially sanctioned) camp in Zurich. They plan to move on to Bern this Friday, for a protest in front of the Swiss National Bank.

Acts of civil disobedience, particularly targeting banks, have been common in Switzerland in the past few years, with activists pushing the limits of what amounts to justified or non-justified action.

Some judges (when the acts are brought to court) have had little sympathy for such acts, while others have deemed them justified by the climate emergency; in one of the better-known cases in 2020, a dozen activists who had occupied a Credit Suisse branch were first acquitted before seeing the decision overturned at an appeals court.