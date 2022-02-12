Close race over state funding for Switzerland’s private media

Switzerland's print sector has been under increasing financial pressure over the past few decades. The media are considered key in a direct democratic system. Keystone/Peter Klaunzer

Voters have the final say on Sunday about a controversial decision by parliament to increase public funding for Swiss media, primarily for print and online products.

The CHF151 million ($162 million) package is facing strong opposition and chances are it will be thrown out by a majority of voters defying recommendations for approval by the government.

The race is too close to call according to latest opinion polls.

A committee of politicians mainly from the right of the political spectrum collected enough signatures to try to veto parliament’s decision from last June.

They argue extra public funding - although limited to seven years - would make the media uncritical towards the state and that the sector was better off under free market conditions.

Under a 1849 law, the Swiss government has been supporting the private print sector indirectly, paying towards the distribution costs of the country’s postal service.

Democracy

Supporters have argued that it is crucial for Switzerland’s system of direct democracy to support private local and regional media to inform citizens willing to take part in votes and elections.

“The reform ensures that the Swiss population will continue to benefit from a broad range of information,” Communications MinisterExternal link Simonetta Sommaruga said during the campaign.

The private media have come under increasing financial pressure due to a loss in advertising revenue and subscriptions. More than 70 Swiss newspaper titles folded over the past two decades according to industry figures.

Many local print and online products, as well as local radio and television companies have been struggling to survive against the international social media giants, the supporters, notably on the political left, say.

Challenged by the digital transformation, media companies have cut their budgets and streamlined their products. The Covid-19 pandemic has added to the difficulties according to supporters of the government aid package.

Freedom

Opposition of the legal reform argue the media would be harnessed by public funding and that the sector but also Switzerland would be better served without state interference.

“State-funded media prevent a public debate. They undermine freedom of opinion and are poison for democracy,” said Peter Weigelt, a referendum committeeExternal link member and former parliamentarian for the centre-right Radical Liberal Party.

The committee has the support of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party and the business community, as well as from several prominent politicians from centrist parties.

The opponents also claim that Switzerland’s large publishing houses would be the main beneficiaries of the law since they’ve bought up a number of small circulation publications over the years.

Others argue that taxpayers’ money is not needed for innovative online news portals.

Campaign

Of the four issues to come a vote on Sunday, the legal amendment on additional media funding has attracted most public interest.

Opponents spread their message successfully in public and through social media, while supporters have been fighting an uphill battle in the past few weeks.

A leaked video about alleged pressure by the management of the Ringier publishing house for favourable reporting on the government’s Covid strategy appears to have had a considerable impact.

The government tried to set the scene for the campaign at the beginning of December, but it could barely hold on to its advantage. A first opinion poll found supporters and opponents neck-and-neck. Only four weeks later, the supporters had lost ground.

Licence fee votes

It is not the first time that media issues are on the ballot sheet in Switzerland.

Four years ago, Swiss voters threw out a proposal by the political right and private publishers to abolish the mandatory licence fee used to fund mainly the public Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), swissinfo’s parent company.

In a close vote in 2015, voters narrowly approved a controversial change of Switzerland’s public radio and television funding system. A margin of about 3,200 votes made the difference.

In their fight against the alleged left-wing bias of the SBC, right-wing groups have repeatedly said they will launch a new initiative to halve the fee.

Votes February 13, 2022 There are four separate issues on the ballot sheet: A proposal out outlaw tobacco advertising targeting young people, and an all-out ban on experiments with animals and humans. Parliament’s decision to boost state aid to media organisations and to abolish stamp duty on equity capital, challenged to a referendum by opponents from the right and the left respectively. About 5.3 million Swiss citizens, including registered expat Swiss living around the globe, are eligible to take part. The votes are the first in series of up to four nationwide ballots this year. A series of votes at cantonal and local levels are also scheduled on February 13. End of insertion

