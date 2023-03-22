Controlled cannabis sale in Zurich greenlighted

More than 200,000 people in Switzerland light up on a regular basis according to the health authorities. © Keystone / Georgios Kefalas

The Swiss health authorities have paved the way for a trial with cannabis in the city of Zurich later this year.

This content was published on March 22, 2023 minutes

Keystone-SDA/SWI

The Zurich city government and the Zurich University Hospital said on Wednesday that the Federal Office of Public Health approved the conditions for the organic production of of two separate strains of cannabis.

The project, Zuri Can - Cannabis with Responsibility, is intended to study the impact of regulated cannabis supply on the consumption and health of consumers.

The project was delayed last October following objections by the health office.

Control groups

The sale of cannabis products from pharmacies and social clubs to control groups is now due to begin next August.

A maximum of 2,100 participants can take part in the large-scale pilot project in Switzerland's biggest city.

A first trial with about 400 participants was launched in the city of Basel last year, following a legal amendment by the Swiss parliament in 2020 allowing for trials to study the impact of the use of cannabis for recreational use.

+ Read about the economic impact of cannabis legalisation in Switzerland

Articles in this story The ethics of artificial intelligence

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative