COP26 blog: Live from Glasgow

Keystone / Jonne Roriz / Pool

SWI swissinfo.ch is on the ground at the climate conference in Glasgow. Here's what is happening.

This content was published on November 8, 2021 - 11:00

Paula Dupraz-Dobias in Glasgow

Monday, November 8, 2021

The last stretch : COP26 talks resume after weekend break

A day after delegates at the United Nations climate summit here were given an official rest day with the conference venue remaining closed, the final week of what some have called the “last ditch” talks, resumed Monday. Officials, civil society advocates, and journalists shuffled back into the sprawling venue on the River Clyde to get back to work.

The first days of the meeting had seen a series of major announcements by groups of countries, including a pact on reducing deforestation, methane gases and coal production, as well as new net zero pledges by major emitters. But the real work of the negotiators, to clarify any undefined procedures in the Paris Agreement is still far from finished.

Discussions continue on rules for global carbon markets, or carbon offsetting by wealthy countries, and pressure is growing for real results as well as greater ambition. Some participants are calling for more regular updates of carbon cutting pledges to two years, as opposed to the five years that the EU and Switzerland agree to.

With Monday’s theme at the conference being Adaptation and Loss and Damage, indigenous leaders and small island states on the climate frontlines are hoping to be heard, and not drown out by an expected speech from former US president Barack Obama.

Some 100,000 protesters who filled the city center on Saturday are hoping that negotiators will deliver and wrap up the essential loose ends that spell out guidelines in the Paris treaty. After the annual talks were delayed by a year due to the pandemic, 2030, the year that many scientists say is a point of no return on aggressive to climate action, is now even closer away. A recent report by the Geneva-based Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said the critical threshold of 1.5 °C warming is expected in the next 20 years.



