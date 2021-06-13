Covid-19 law to win endorsement from voters

Mandatory hygiene masks and the vaccination policy are among the reasons for government critics to reject the Covid law. Keystone/Gaetan Bally

An attempt to veto the Swiss government’s anti-Covid policy appears to have failed in a nationwide vote.

This content was published on June 13, 2021 - 12:33

swissinfo.ch/urs

Projections show opponents clearly falling short of a winning a majority in Sunday’s referendum, taking 39% of the vote.

Final results are expected in a few hours.

External Content

The law was approved by parliament last September and its validity is limited to the end of this year, creating the legal basis for decisions taken by the government under emergency rule in the first six months of the pandemic.

The law mainly defines the conditions for financial support from the state for individuals and companies hard-hit by restrictions, including temporary closures or limited access rules, imposed since March 2020.

OpponentsExternal link – a diverse group of citizens, critics of vaccination programmes and hygiene masks -, have accused the Swiss government of acting as a power-grabbing authority, violating in the country’s federalist constitution and its system of direct democracy.

Financial backing could also be provided without the so-called Covid-19 law, government critics said.

They collected enough signatures to challenge the law to a nationwide vote, without official support by any of the main political parties or interest groups.

Risks

However, the government says it had to act quickly to try to prevent a collapse of the country’s health system and avert a serious economic crisis. The contested law is fully in line with the constitution and democratic principles, according to supporters of the law.

Last year, the government spent more than CHF30 billion ($33 billion) on financial compensation schemes, loan guarantees and medical goods, including vaccines, to offset the impact of the pandemic, according to the finance ministry.

It also stressed that the Covid-19 law does not cover the vaccination policy or define the government’s role under emergency rule.

The campaign about the law and the government’s alleged authoritarian policies was overshadowed by the other four issues on the ballot sheet on Sunday.

Critics have regularly staged demonstrations in towns mainly in German-speaking Switzerland since November.

But opinion polls in the run-up to Sunday’s ballot found only very limited backing for the protesters.

Votes June 13, 2021 There were five issues on the national ballot papers on Sunday: Voters decided on two separate proposals to ban synthetic pesticides (‘Anti-pesticide’ initiative and ‘Drinking water’ initiative. They also had the final say on a law aimed at reducing fossil fuel emissions (CO2 law), police measures to prevent extremist violence (‘Anti-terrorism’ law) and the government’s pandemic policy (Covid-19 law). It was the second up to four sets of nationwide votes this year as part of Switzerland’s system of direct democracy. About 5.5 million Swiss citizens, including registered expat Swiss, were eligible to take part in the votes. There were also numerous ballots at cantonal and local levels on June 13. End of insertion