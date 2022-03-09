Covid cases double but Swiss government unfazed

More than one in two Covd tests confirm an infection with the virus. © Keystone/Christian Beutler

The Swiss authorities have recorded a steep increase in new confirmed Covid infections but the situation in hospitals is under control.

More than 33,750 tested positive to Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the Federal Office of Public Health said on Wednesday.

It brings the seven-day average to just over 23,100 cases – an increase of 47% on the previous week.

It is assumed that the real number of new but not officially recorded infections is much higher, according to experts.

Covid-related hospital admissions remained relatively stable at 146 cases over the past 24 hours, according to the health office.

On Tuesday, Interior Minister Alain Berset told journalists that the recent hike in cases was to be expected but there was no cause for alarm, as the situation in hospitals was under control.

The Swiss government lifted most health restrictions at the beginning of February.

The two remaining measures – the wearing of hygiene masks in public transport and a five-day isolation period for Covid patients - are to be suspended at the end of March.

