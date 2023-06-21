Navigation

Covid pandemic cost Switzerland CHF8 billion

The final bill for the Covid-19 pandemic has been calculated at around CHF8 billion ($8.9 billion) in Switzerland.

June 21, 2023
Some CHF5 billion was paid out of central federal funds while the cantons had to assume costs of between CHF2.3 billion and CHF2.9 billion.

Up to CHF958 million was borne by health insurers to treat patients and a further CHF380 million on vaccines between 2020 and 2022.

Most of the federal pandemic costs were consumed by testing (CHF3 billion) and the procurement of vaccines and health supplies, such as masks (CHF1.7 billion).

The cost of vaccines for the cantons was just under half a billion francs.

The evaluation of Covid-19 pandemic costs for Switzerland, which were released on Wednesday, was ordered by a parliamentary motion in 2020.


